Russia’s Norilsk Alykel Airport, which completed runway reconstruction Sept. 15, can handle passenger aircraft using the entire 3,430-meter (2-mile) runway length.

The Federal Air Transport Agency said Russia’s northernmost airport, which is located above the Arctic Circle, was issued a compliance certificate Sept. 14.

The renovation lasted from June-September, during which only one-third (1,020 m) of the runway could be used by ATR 42/72 and Antonov An-24-24/26 aircraft. Flights from Norilsk to Moscow and other cities were directed via Krasnoyarsk, Novy Urengoy and Surgut.

During the renovation period, the airport handled 106,000 passengers.

In 2018, reconstruction will begin on the second part of the runway—which includes new aerodrome lighting and security systems. In 2019, the airport plans to renovate the airport apron, the final project.

The airport will continue to handle passengers and aircraft during the rest of the renovation.

Norilsk is situated 300 km north from North Polar Circle; it is the second world’s northernmost city with a population of more than 100,000 people.

