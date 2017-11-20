Russia’s new Platov International Airport, which will serve Rostov-on-Don, welcomed its first flights from Azimuth Airline and Rossiya Airlines Nov. 18, ahead of its official opening Nov. 27.

Azimuth operated the flight from the old Rostov-on-Don airport, while Rossiya Airlines operated an Airbus A319 flight from Moscow.

A Renova Group subsidiary is leading the construction.

Platov will have a 50,600 square-meter passenger terminal, a 3,600 meter runway and 45 aircraft parking places. It will be able to handle up to 1,791 passengers per hour, 8 million passengers a year, and handle 20,000 tonnes of cargo annually. It will be able to handle aircraft types up to a Boeing 777-300ER.

