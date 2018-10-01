Russian charter carrier Azur Air plans to transfer flights from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Moscow Vnukovo International from Oct. 1. The carrier said the relocation—driven by better accessibility—will take a month as it needs to organize ground handling processes and integrate its IT network with the airport’s IT system.

The carrier will first move its Boeing 737-800 fleet, then its 757-200s. The long-haul fleet—767s and 777s—will be transferred at the end of the month.

From the beginning of November, all Moscow flights will be operated out of Vnukovo.

Azur Air decided to move because Vnukovo has better public transport accessibility. The Moscow government has added several new underground stations toward Vnukovo and plans to connect the airport via an underground system within the next several years. Vnukovo is the closest airport to the city.

Azur Air operates up to 40% of flights from Moscow. From January-June 2018, passenger traffic from the capital grew 8.8% year-over-year (YOY) to 710,000. In 2017, the airline carried 1.7 million passengers from Moscow, while total traffic grew 60% (YOY) to 3.7 million.

The airline’s fleet includes six 737-800s, eight 757-200s, eight 767-300s and one 777-300. It operates flights from 40 Russian cities to 29 leisure destinations.

