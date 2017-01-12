Moscow-based cargo carrier Atran Airlines, which is part of Volga-Dnepr Group, has received approval for 7X-weekly Moscow-Frankfurt service, according to a statement by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

Atran is the group’s regional and express cargo airline; it operates a fleet of Boeing 737-400 freighters.

AirBridgeCargo (ABC), another member of Volga-Dnepr, is now the second biggest cargo carrier in Frankfurt, Volga-Dnepr said in a statement. The number of flights operated by ABC from Frankfurt has exceeded 1,000 a year. In 2014, Russian and German aviation authorities approved fifth freedom flights for ABC to operate from Frankfurt to the US.

