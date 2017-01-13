Russian and Finland aviation authorities have agreed to increase flight frequencies from 14X- to 21-X per week for designated carriers on Saint Petersburg-Helsinki services.

Helsinki-based Finnair will start selling tickets for the additional flights at the end of January. The new services will launch April 23, Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications said in an official letter. Finnair currently operates 2X-daily Helsinki-Saint Petersburg ATR-72 services.

Authorities will continue to discuss further route developments at the beginning of March.

Finnair also operates up to 4X-daily Helsinki-Moscow Sheremetyevo services, as well as flights from Helsinki to Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Samara.

The airline had to cease operations to some Russian regions in winter 2015 because of weakened demand, but resumed flights in summer 2015.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com