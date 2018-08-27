Russia and Finland aviation authorities have agreed to increase flight frequencies from 35X- to 42-X per week on the Moscow-Helsinki route.

Currently, Aeroflot and Finnair operate the route, with both using Moscow Sheremetyevo in Moscow. Aeroflot LCC subsidiary Pobeda Airline starts Moscow Vnukovo-Helsinki Oct. 5 using Boeing 737-800s and will operate the additional Russian frequencies

The countries agreed to add a second designated carriers in 2013.

Russia´s S7 Airlines, a member of oneworld alliance, launched Moscow Domodedovo-Helsinki service in April 2014, but it ceased the flights in 2015.

In 2017, the countries increased St. Petersburg-Helsinki frequencies from 14-X to 21-X weekly.

