The Russian government has added three cities to the list of subsidized routes to Simferopol, Crimea, bringing the total number of routes to 61. The additional cities include Sochi, Orsk and Syktyvkar.

In May 2016, the government added 15 new cities to the program and extended it from June 1 to Nov. 30, one month later than previously scheduled.

The Crimea subsidy program was launched in April 2014. The Russian government runs several subsidy programs, which include routes connecting Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave with the country’s mainland and routes connecting Far East cities with the European part of Russia.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com