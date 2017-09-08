Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to increase the number of frequencies on several routes between the two countries.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, announced the number of frequencies on the Moscow-Astana route will grow from 9X- to 12X-weekly from the IATA summer season 2018. The St Petersburg-Astana route will increase from 7X- to 10X-weekly from the IATA summer season 2018—growing to 14X-weekly from the IATA summer 2019 season. Both sides will be able to designate a second carrier, which is not affiliated with the airline already performing the flights on the route. St Petersburg-Almaty services will also increase.

In August, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic—represented by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—approved a roadmap liberalizing air transport between the union member countries from Jan. 1, 2018.

