Russian and Bulgarian aviation authorities have agreed to add second designated carriers for routes connecting Moscow with Sofia, Varna and Burgas.

Designated carriers can increase Moscow-Sofia scheduled frequencies from 7X- to 14X-weekly.

Additional frequencies can be allocated either to existing or to newly designated carriers. Russian authorities will allocate additional Moscow-Sofia frequencies to a second designated airline, which will compete with Aeroflot Airline and can operate up to 7X-weekly Moscow-Sofia services.

Moscow-Burgas frequencies will be doubled from 14X- to 28X-weekly. The allocation depends a decision by regulators, but in Russia the second designated carrier cannot get more than 7X-weekly frequencies, which means the rest could be allocated to S7 Airlines, a first designated carrier on the route.

Moscow-Varna frequencies will be increased from 14X- to 21X-weekly. In Russia, the additional frequencies should be allocated to a newly designated airline. S7 Airlines is a first designated carrier for Moscow-Varna route.

Authorities have also removed the charter service restrictions and have allowed charter airlines to operate Moscow-Sofia service without any approvals from designated carriers. However, for Moscow-Varna and Moscow-Burgas services, this rule is in effect for the IATA summer season.

