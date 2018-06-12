FLEET uses automated-guided vehicles that each carry and sort one bag.
Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands will trial a new autonomous-vehicle baggage sorting system, named FLEET, which is being developed by Dutch logistics-automation company Vanderlande. FLEET uses automated-guided vehicles (AGV) that each carry and sort one bag. The vehicles use “swarm” intelligence and advanced data analytics to find an optimal route through an airport, replacing the need for fixed conveyors and sorting systems. Rotterdam will perform FLEET’s ...
