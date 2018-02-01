Scandinavian leisure carrier Primera Air is launching a new route from London Stansted to Washington Dulles from August as it taps into growing demand for low-cost transatlantic flights, the latest business strategy many European airlines are adopting to chase profits in a competitive market.

Primera Air will fly 5X-weekly from London Stansted to Washington Dulles airport from Aug. 22, as well as increasing flight frequencies between Stansted and Toronto from 3X- to 5X-weekly, it said.

Primera Air has previously said it expects to have a fleet of 35 narrowbody aircraft by 2021, including leased and owned Airbus A321neos, A321neo LRs and Boeing MAX 9 ERs.

“Our booking numbers show that travelers have been waiting for flights to North America. We are very satisfied with the results so far and are adjusting our flight network accordingly,” Primera Air president and owner Andri Ingolfsson said.

Flights will be operated with new Airbus A321neos and A321LRs, which the airline is scheduled to receive soon. “We are only a few weeks away from receiving our first Airbus A321neo units, which will start operations in April,” Ingolfsson added.

Primera Air, which is part of the Primera Travel Group, a Scandinavian tour operator and travel agency business, is headquartered in Riga, Latvia, and has both a Latvian and a Danish air operator’s certificate.

The carrier has previously announced it will open new bases in Birmingham in the UK, London Stansted and Paris Charles de Gaulle for flights to New York, Boston and Toronto this April. In the next two years, Primera Air plans to increase its presence on current bases and add new transatlantic routes and bases, as the airline has 20 new Boeing MAX 9 ERs on order.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk