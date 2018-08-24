Nordic LCC Primera Air is continuing with its long-haul expansion, adding non-stop long-haul services from Brussels Airport to Boston Logan, New York/Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Primera Air will launch daily flights to Newark May 9, 2019, followed by Boston (4X-weekly) and Washington (3X-weekly) from June 2.

The services will be operated by two Boeing MAX 9s, which will be based at Brussels Airport.

“Our mission is to make expensive transatlantic travel a thing of the past and we are glad to bring low fare, long-haul flights to Brussels. It will give an opportunity for local travelers to fly to the US and Canada in a more affordable way as well as bring more North American travelers to Brussels,” Primera Air CCO Anastasija Visnakova said.

Primera Air was originally founded in Iceland in 2003 as a charter provider. Since then, it has grown to a fleet of eight Airbus A321neos and 10 Boeing 737s, serving more than 70 destinations across the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia, Caribbean and North America.

This year Primera Air has already set up new bases in London Stansted and Paris Charles De Gaulle, where it operates flights to New York, Boston, Toronto and Washington DC.

