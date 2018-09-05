Nordic LCC Primera Air continues its long-haul expansion, adding nonstop long-haul services from Frankfurt and Berlin Tegel to Boston (Massachusetts), New York JFK, Toronto and Montreal (Canada).

Primera Air will launch daily flights from Berlin to New York JFK June 7, 2019, followed by Boston (4X-weekly) June 9; and Toronto Pearson (3X-weekly) from June 10.

From Frankfurt, the carrier will launch daily flights to New York JFK June 16, followed by Boston (4X-weekly) June 21; Montreal (3X-weekly) July 16, and daily to Toronto from July 16.

The services will be operated by Boeing MAX 9s.

“Berlin has been one of the key bases in our strategy, as it is one of the major European cities and we can bring a lot of tourists from North America, who otherwise could not afford to travel there,” Primera Air CCO Anastasija Visnakova said.

Primera Air was originally founded in Iceland in 2003 as a charter provider. Since then, it has grown to a fleet of five Airbus A321neos and 10 Boeing 737s, serving more than 70 destinations across the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia, Caribbean and North America. It has 23 Boeing Max 9, Airbus A321neo and Airbus A321LR on order.

On Aug. 24, the carrier announced new long-haul flights from Brussels to North America, beside existing transatlantic services from London Stansted and Paris Charles De Gaulle.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at