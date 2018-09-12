Nordic LCC Primera Air continues its long-haul expansion, adding nonstop long-haul services from Madrid (Spain) to Boston (Massachusetts), New York Newark and Toronto (Canada).

These new destinations follow the airline’s recent addition of Brussels, Berlin and Frankfurt to its roster of transatlantic routes.

Primera Air will launch daily flights from Madrid to New York Newark July 16, 2019, followed by Boston (3X-weekly) Aug. 16 and Toronto Pearson (4X-weekly) from Aug. 17. Flights will be operated by Boeing MAX 9s on these new routes.

Primera Air’s fleet also includes five Airbus A321neos; short-haul routes are served by 10 Boeing 737NGs.

So far this year, Primera Air said it has completed 977 trips across the Atlantic, transporting over 176,382 passengers to destinations across Europe.

“Having operated routes between Northern Europe and Spain for quite some time now, we are thrilled to bring low-fare transatlantic flights to Madrid. We see strong and growing demand for affordable long-haul flights,” Primera Air CCO Anastasija Visnakova said.

Primera Air was originally founded in Iceland in 2003 as a charter provider. It carries over 1 million passengers each year and serves more than 70 destinations across the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia, Caribbean and North America.

