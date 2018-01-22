Stakeholders at New York JFK International Airport were told to implement new interim emergency operational measures “immediately” to avoid a repeat of the calamities seen at JFK Airport during and after the Jan. 4 winter storm, according to directives issued Jan. 18 by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ).

“What happened at JFK, as we have emphasized over the past two weeks, was unacceptable and must not be allowed to happen again,” Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton said. “[These] interim directives and protocols … are critical initial steps to ensure improved operations in future storms.”

With a focus on factors that stymied the airport during the storm, the interim measures look to address procedures involving inbound international carrier traffic, gate availability and wait times, passenger communication, ground equipment failures and baggage repatriation, the Port Authority said.

Meanwhile, the independent investigation into the causes and background of the airport’s storm-related failures—which included backed-up incoming aircraft waiting for available gates, a water pipe break and subsequent flood in Terminal 4, a shutdown of Terminal 1 as ground equipment froze, and even an aircraft clipping incident outside T4—being conducted by former US Transportation secretary Ray LaHood formally began, Cotton said.

“We intend to act aggressively on Secretary LaHood’s ultimate report,” Cotton said, both to address accountability for failures that occurred and to implement his recommendations to assure these failures never happen again.”

PANYNJ’s interim measures include:

The activation of an emergency operations center (EOC) on JFK Airport grounds prior to the start of any significant storm, which will subsequently operate round-the-clock for the storm’s duration.

EOC coordination of customer communication efforts. Coordinated communications will include but not be limited to social media, terminal screens, terminal public address systems, and airline/terminal operator customer service personnel. The substance of these communications will emphasize but not be limited to the general status of arrivals and departures at the airport, gate arrival times, baggage arrival times, rebooking instructions, and baggage reclamation procedures.

Coordination of gate assignment, wait times and gate availability. “TOC will coordinate with terminal operators to ensure that all inbound flights are assigned a gate based on the plane’s estimated on-block time no later than one hour prior to the plane’s scheduled landing. In any instance where the estimated on-block time is more than 90 minutes after estimated arrival time, terminal operators must consult the Port Authority to identify alternative compatible gate options elsewhere in the airport on a timely basis. If no compatible gates are available, the Port Authority and terminal operator will promptly determine if disembarking passengers at an un-gated position and busing them to a terminal is a more suitable option ..."

Additional directives addressed improvement of baggage repatriation procedures; maintenance and suitability of ground-based equipment to withstand extreme temperatures; adequate staffing procedures and employee transportation to the airport during severe weather; and inspections of all pipe and plumbing components at all JFK Airport terminals for proper weather insulation/protection.

LaHood is expected to issue interim findings and recommendations from his investigation in the coming months.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com