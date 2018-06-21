Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines is expanding its Middle East presence with two new routes to the Gulf—Saudi Arabia’s oil industry center Dammam and Oman’s capital Muscat.

The Muscat route will complete Istanbul-based Pegasus’ coverage of the Gulf, as Oman was the one member of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to which it did not previously operate.

Pegasus will start 3X-weekly service to Muscat July 3, with the frequency increasing to 4X-weekly from July 15. Interestingly, the Turkish carrier makes particular mention of the ability of UK passengers flying from London Stansted airport to fly to Muscat, connecting through its Istanbul hub at Sabiha Gökçen, the Turkish city’s second airport.

In recent years, Oman has started to broaden its tourism net from its previous high-end remit to a more middle-market offering and Pegasus’ London-Muscat fares are substantially lower than those of scheduled carriers Oman Air and British Airways on the route.

Meanwhile, daily services have already started to Dammam, capital of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Although not well-known in the West, it is Saudi Arabia’s third-largest city. Again, Pegasus notes that UK passengers can connect through Istanbul to the new destination.

In recent years, Turkish carriers have increasingly pushed into the Middle East and Gulf, challenging the Middle East “Big three” in their backyards.

