Paris airports operator Groupe ADP and the Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) have signed two MOUs covering airport management, aviation development and cargo development aimed at strengthening cooperation between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The MOUs were signed at the Paris Air Forum.

Under the agreement, the two parties agreed to cooperate to improve efficiency, safety, security, quality and environmental protection, and enhance network connectivity to strengthen their respective hub positions.

HKIA is one of the busiest airports in Asia, handling around 73 million passengers in 2017 with a global network covering over 220 destinations worldwide. CDG is the second busiest airport in Europe, handling 69.5 million passengers in 2017 to serve 325 cities.

Since the beginning of 2018, an average of 40 flights fly between the two airports every week. In 2017, these flights carried 481,819 passengers and 39,700 tonnes of cargo, Groupe ADP said.

The cargo agreement aims to strengthen the cooperation between HKIA and CDG, as well as between Asia and Europe by promoting and facilitating the transport of fast-growing cargo segments such as e-commerce, temperature-controlled goods–both airports have IATA CEIV Pharma certification—as well as luxury products.

HKIA has been ranked as the world's busiest airport for international air cargo since 1996. In 2017, HKIA handled over 5 million tonnes of freight and airmail. CDG is Europe’s busiest airport for cargo, handling 2.2 million tonnes of freight and airmail in 2017.

