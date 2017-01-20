Oman’s two major airports recorded the largest number of passengers ever to use their facilities in 2016.

More than 12 million passengers passed through Muscat International Airport (MIA), in the Gulf sultanate’s capital, last year, a rise of 17% compared to 2015. The airport serving the nation’s second city, Salalah, also saw a 17% rise, to more than 1.2 million.

Flight movements at MIA increased 8.5%, to 103,000 over the year.

A combination of steady growth by national carrier Oman Air and the arrival of several new airlines contributed to MIA’s growth. Oman Air launched flights to Guangzhou, China, Najaf in Iraq and Mashad in Iran, while Thai carrier Thai Air Asia X and Bangladeshi airlines Regent Airways and US-Bangla Airlines began services there.

An indication of MIA’s growing role as a hub came from the statistic that transit traffic jumped 30%, to almost 4.95 million. Flights to and from the six nations making up the Gulf Cooperation Council accounted for 36% of passengers; this figure was equaled by the Indian sub-continent, while services between MIA and Europe accounted for 9%.

Oman Air, which currently has a 46-strong fleet, plans to expand this to around 70 aircraft by the end of the decade.

Passenger numbers at MIA and Salalah are likely to rise sharply again this year, as low-cost carrier Salam Air starts services, as does tourism-oriented carrier Salalah Air, which plans to start adding jet equipment in around a year.

Freight traffic also moved upwards at MIA, with a 20.4% rise in cargo volumes to 162,000 tonnes.

