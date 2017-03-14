Oman Air CEO Paul Gregorowitsch
Gulf carrier Oman Air and Germany’s Lufthansa will begin codesharing from March 26, on the Omani national carrier’s daily Muscat-Frankfurt and Muscat-Munich services. Oman Air CEO Paul Gregorowitsch told ATW the agreement enables Oman Air to have access to 47 Lufthansa destinations. “In Frankfurt, we will change to Terminal 1 with immediate effect. In Munich, Oman Air will move to the Lufthansa terminal by June/July,” he said. As a next step, the carriers may accept ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Oman Air reacts to overcapacity, begins Lufthansa codeshare " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.