Gulf carrier Oman Air and Germany’s Lufthansa will begin codesharing from March 26, on the Omani national carrier’s daily Muscat-Frankfurt and Muscat-Munich services. Oman Air CEO Paul Gregorowitsch told ATW the agreement enables Oman Air to have access to 47 Lufthansa destinations. “In Frankfurt, we will change to Terminal 1 with immediate effect. In Munich, Oman Air will move to the Lufthansa terminal by June/July,” he said. As a next step, the carriers may accept ...