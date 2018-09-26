Long-haul LCC Norwegian is cutting its US routes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, ending transatlantic services from Edinburgh, Scotland, and cutting some European routes from the Scottish capital.

“Following a comprehensive review of our services from Belfast in response to customer demand, we have decided to withdraw our routes from Belfast to the New York and Boston areas,” the carrier said Sept. 26.

Customers can still book for travel between Belfast and the US for travel until Oct. 27. “We will no longer have any flights operating from Belfast,” a spokesperson said.

“New York and Boston-Providence remain well served by Norwegian from Dublin, Shannon and Cork (in Ireland) with up to 33 weekly departures,” the carrier added.

The airline has also decided to withdraw routes from Edinburgh to the New York and Boston areas as well as to Barcelona and Tenerife, Spain, with the last flights departing March 30 2019.

The latest cuts come less than two weeks after Norwegian announced it will end its London Gatwick-Singapore service in January. This is the LCC’s only southeast Asia route. The company’s fast-growth rate has raised questions about its sustainability, but it has significantly lowered unit costs this year and reported a NOK300 million ($37 million) profit for the 2018 second quarter, reversed from a loss of NOK691 million in the year-ago period.

On the Scottish transatlantic flight cuts, Norwegian blamed Scottish air taxes.

“Our affordable US flights were launched with the prospect of a reduction in air passenger taxes that was unfortunately postponed by the Scottish government and this has led us to fully withdraw our transatlantic services,” a spokesperson said. “We continually monitor and evaluate routes across our network, and as such we have also decided to withdraw routes from Edinburgh to Barcelona and Tenerife allowing us to focus on maintaining better-performing flights to Scandinavia.”

The airline is talking to Edinburgh-based crew about relocating to other markets, it said, adding that it would continue to offer Scottish customers flights to Scandinavia.

Norwegian has been growing aggressively, expanding its fleet and launching numerous new bases and destinations, but has met with some skepticism over pace of growth that is seen as unsustainable, although it said when it reported its second-quarter results in July that its growth would start to slow in line with its strategy

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk