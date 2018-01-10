Norwegian Boeing 787-8
LCC Norwegian has secured the slots it needs to launch 4X-weekly Amsterdam-New York flights, using remedies from a transatlantic joint venture (JV) between four SkyTeam member airlines. “We have gained slots at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport through a European Commission ruling that allows us to continue our long-haul expansion and provide consumers with more affordable transatlantic flights. Our new 4X-weekly service between Amsterdam and New York will bring more competition to this ...
