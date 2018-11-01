Norwegian has begun nonstop service to Tampa Bay, Florida from London, adding the west coast Florida city as its 15th US gateway. The service will run twice-weekly from London Gatwick (LGW) to Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Tampa Bay will join Fort-Lauderdale and Orlando as the low-cost carrier’s third major gateway in the state. Norwegian offers daily service to Fort Lauderdale, and recently increased its offerings to Orlando from 3X- to 5X-weekly.

In addition to expanding its footprint in Florida, Norwegian has recently increased winter frequencies from London to other parts of the world. This includes daily service to Buenos Aires, Argentina, up from four flights per week; four weekly flights to Las Vegas, up from two; and daily service to Boston, Massachusetts, up from five flights a week.

The LCC operates the Boeing 787 on long-haul flights from London Gatwick, which offers up to 344 seats in a two-class configuration. The carrier flies more than 5.8 million UK passengers each year to over 50 destinations.

Norwegian recorded a third-quarter profit of NOK992.5 million ($121.1 million), up 19% from the year earlier period, on a revenue of NOK8.4 billion. The carrier described the quarterly results as its “best ever.”

Norwegian Group is in the midst of a corporate restructuring, in which Norwegian Air Shuttle will become a holding company with little or no operational activities, and Norwegian Air Norway will become the Group’s primary airline operating to and from the US. Norwegian Air UK is expected to continue serving as the company’s main carrier servicing the US from the UK following the restructuring.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com