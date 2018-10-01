LCC Norwegian will start operations on six domestic routes in Argentina over the next three months, the carrier announced Oct. 1.

The airline’s initial services will be from Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery to Córdoba and Mendoza (Oct. 16); Iguazú and Neuquén (Nov. 19); and to Bariloche and Salta (Dec. 3).

Passengers traveling on the Norwegian’s long-haul route from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport will have to connect to the city’s domestic airport via taxi or bus. As there is a change of airport, tickets must be purchased separately from the London to Buenos Aires flight.

All Norwegian’s new domestic Argentinian routes will be operated by Boeing 737-800s.

“The imminent start of our operations in Argentina confirms our long-term commitment to the region and represents a milestone in Norwegian’s history,” CEO Bjørn Kjos said.

“Our new flights will help to improve connectivity, boost local tourism and increase investment across the country, generating a positive impact to local communities.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com