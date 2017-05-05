European low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian is continuing its long-haul expansion by studying long-haul routes from Germany, although the LCC would not confirm specific routes.

“Norwegian is growing in Germany,” a spokesman in Oslo told ATW. “Also, 250 [ordered] aircraft are coming to Norwegian. We see a potential for long-haul flights from Germany,” the spokesperson said.

Norwegian has 30 Airbus A321LR aircraft on firm order, which could potentially be used on a German route. The A321LR has a range of up to 4,000 nm, making it suitable for routes between the US east coast and Europe.

“The A321LR makes it much easier [to open new long-haul routes],” the spokesman pointed out. “But so far we have no specifics on if Norwegian would operate routes, for example, from Frankfurt, Hamburg or other German cities.”

Rapidly expanding Norwegian operates 450 routes to 140 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia. In 2016, the airline carried nearly 30 million passengers.

Separately, Norwegian said in a May 4 statement that its subsidiary, Arctic Aviation Assets (AAA), completed financing of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with an insurance guaranteed financing product. This covers all Boeing 737 MAX 8 scheduled deliveries this year.

A total of 15 new Boeing 737-800s, which will be delivered from January through June this year, are to be financed through sale and leaseback. In addition, one Airbus A320neo has been financed with commercial debt. Of the nine new Boeing 787-9s AAA will take delivery of this year, five will be leased. The financing of the remaining four 787s will soon be finalized using export credits.

