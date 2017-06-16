Norwegian Boeing 787-8
Low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian is talking to the UK’s easyJet and Ireland’s Ryanair about linking up its low-cost long-haul flights and their low-cost short-haul flights in a feeder arrangement. “I’m fairly sure we will be able to set up a system with one of them at least by the end of this year,” Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum. Ryanair and Norwegian, which are expanding rapidly in the transatlantic market through their ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Norwegian considers feeder flights with easyJet, Ryanair" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.