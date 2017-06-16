Low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian is talking to the UK’s easyJet and Ireland’s Ryanair about linking up its low-cost long-haul flights and their low-cost short-haul flights in a feeder arrangement. “I’m fairly sure we will be able to set up a system with one of them at least by the end of this year,” Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum. Ryanair and Norwegian, which are expanding rapidly in the transatlantic market through their ...