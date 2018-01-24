Norwegian Boeing 787-8
LCC Norwegian remains confident of its future despite concerns in some quarters that its aggressive route expansion strategy may not be sustainable, the airline’s CFO said Jan. 24. The airline’s rapid growth has been symbolic of the new, fast-growing low-cost long-haul sector and some competitors have suggested the carrier is outgrowing its financial strength. However, CFO Tore Ostby said the rapid scaling-up of operations was necessary to grow profits. In 2016 and 2017, ...
