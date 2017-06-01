Low-cost carrier Norwegian will launch flights from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) to three cities in the US—Los Angeles (LAX), New York Newark (EWR) and Oakland, California (OAK)—from November.

Rome will be the airline’s seventh long-haul European destination served from the three US cities following Barcelona, which will launch in June; Paris; London; and the three Scandinavian capitals of Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

The Oslo-based airline said it will launch at least 25 new routes to the US this year, including 12 transatlantic routes to be operated by the Boeing 737 MAX from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway, as well as three new routes to the French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, from Providence, Rhode Island, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The new Rome routes will be served by new Boeing 787s.

Norwegian will launch 4X-weekly EWR-FCO services until early February 2018 when it increases to 6X-weekly.

Norwegian’s LAX-FCO service will launch Nov. 11 and operate 2X-weekly until February, when it becomes a 3X-weekly service.

Flights from OAK to FCO will launch Feb. 6, 2018, with a 2X-weekly service.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com