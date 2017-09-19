Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos and Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary
LCCs Norwegian and Ryanair have abandoned plans to form a connecting flight partnership, after Norwegian decided to enter into a similar tie-up with UK LCC easyJet. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary had previously said a connecting deal had been agreed with Norwegian and the carriers were just working on technical implementation, whereas Norwegian remained far quieter on the talks. “Ryanair is the one that has pretty much talked about this all the way,” Norwegian CFO Tore Ostby ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Norwegian and Ryanair end flight-connection talks" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.