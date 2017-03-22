Estonian flag carrier Nordica will begin scheduled Tallinn-St. Petersburg Bombardier CRJ900 service on May 15. The service will be 13X-weekly and will be a codeshare flight with LOT Polish Airlines.

“Renewal of the Tallinn flights is long-awaited for Pulkovo airport. The Estonian capital has always been a high-demand destination with St. Petersburg residents, both as a tourist and business route as well as a transit point for further travel,” Northern Capital Gateway CCO Evgeniy Ilyin said.

“The flights also open up transit opportunities for flying from St. Petersburg to our other Nordica destinations via Tallinn—such as Munich, Kiev, Oslo, Stockholm, Vilnius, Brussels, Nice, Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Split, Rijeka, Trondheim and Odessa,” Nordica CCO Kristel Penu said.

Scheduled flights between St. Petersburg and Tallinn have not been operated since fall 2015 when Estonian Air ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy.

Nordic Aviation Group was established in September 2015 to guarantee flight connections for Estonia. Later the airline was rebranded as Nordica.

In November 2016, LOT agreed to acquire 49% of Nordica.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com