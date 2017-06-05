Russia’s S7 Airlines announced a codeshare agreement with newly launched Cyprus Airways, which began operations June 1 with a Larnaca-St. Petersburg Airbus A319 service.

The flights are performed 3X-weekly, according to S7 Airlines. A connection for Rhodes and Heraklion flights, which Cyprus Airways will begin June 23-24, will be available for passengers from St. Petersburg.

Cyprus also offers the option to fly through Moscow Domodedovo via an interline agreement with S7. The carrier will announce its revised schedule in the next few months, which will be implemented in March 2018.

The Cyprus Airways brand was secured by Charlie Airlines in July 2016 under a 10-year deal with the Cypriot government. Charlie Airlines was founded by Russia’s S7 Group co-owner Vladislav Filev.

Cypriot airline Tus Airways, which was founded after the dissolution of Cyprus Airways, operates two SAAB 2000s and also flies to Greece and Israel. Larnaca-based Cobalt Airline names Cyprus as a “principal place of business” and operates flights with A320 family aircraft to several European and Middle East destinations.

