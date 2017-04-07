Ireland-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair has unveiled its 2017/18 customer experience improvement plan, which includes connecting flights, auto check-in and express booking.

The move is part of the fourth year of the Dublin-based LCC’s Always Getting Better passenger experience improvement program, which has had a marked beneficial effect on both its passenger numbers—up by over 50%—and its image.

From later this month, Ryanair said it will start to make network connections available through Rome’s Fiumicino airport, with other airports to be included in the program shortly thereafter.

The airline added that it was continuing discussions with Ireland’s Aer Lingus and Norwegian Air Shuttle “with a view to launching connections with third-party airlines in late summer. We also plan to sell flights operated by other airlines on [website] Ryanair.com.” The LCC declined to elaborate.

Ryanair also announced a batch of enhancements or additions to its services, including an extension of its inclusive holiday business, destination guides on its website and downloadable app, and the ability for passengers to have their seat preferences, number of bags and other extras to be saved as a default option on the airline’s booking engine. Other initiatives include express booking (three clicks) and auto check-in, for both flights once return seats are booked.

The airline expects to carry close to 120 million passengers this year.

For years, Ryanair proclaimed itself to be a strictly point-to-point airline and actively discouraged prospective passengers from trying to link together flights.

Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said, “While we continue to innovate, the one thing that won’t change will be our low fares, and European customers will still enjoy the biggest and best choice of destinations, with the most on-time flights and a fantastic onboard experience, as we grow our fleet, traffic and routes.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com