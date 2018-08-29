FAA, in its fourth round of US airport infrastructure grants for 2018, has released an additional $616.9 million in funding, lifting the total airport improvement program (AIP) awards announced year-to-date to $2.7 billion. A total of $3.2 billion in AIP allotments will be distributed this year.

US airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP grants every year, based on passenger volume, activity levels and project needs. Discretionary funds are provided as supplements if an airport’s capital project exceeds its entitlement.

Notable in this round is $79.9 million in discretionary funding, on top of $13.1 million in entitlement funds, awarded to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), which at a total of $93 million makes ORD’s AIP grant the largest awarded as a single announcement for the 2018 cycle. In the project summary, O’Hare’s funds are earmarked for the construction of runway 10C/28C—which has already been built and opened in October 2013—as well as reconstruction of the airport apron, construction of a taxiway and the implementation of noise mitigation measures for nearby residences within 65-69 DNL (day-night average sound level).

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) said the latest round of 242 AIP grants to 226 US airports will fund 408 infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, aprons, terminals, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, snow removal equipment and two firefighting training facilities.

Grants are awarded to commercial-passenger (“primary”) and general aviation airports alike, as well as block grant programs to individual states for non-primary development projects.

In addition to the Chicago ORD grant, some of the larger projects awarded funding in the fourth group of 2018 recipients include:

Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia: $8.4 million in entitlements plus $9 million in discretionary funding for the final phase of a new 4,200-foot taxiway around the approach end of runway 9L ($17.4 million AIP grant total).

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), Allentown, Pennsylvania: $2.9 million in entitlements plus $13.9 million in discretionary funding to rehabilitate runway 06/24 ($16.8 million AIP grant total).

A.B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM), Guam: $75,687 in entitlements plus $16 million in discretionary funding to construct the final phase of a 30,000 square-foot aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) building to help the airport meet safety requirements and protect and extend the life of ARFF equipment by protecting it from adverse weather conditions ($16 million AIP grant total).

Olive Branch Airport (OLV), Olive Branch, Mississippi: $781,195 in entitlements plus $15.7 million in discretionary funding for the local community to acquire and control an existing 460-acre, privately owned airport, which FAA said is the busiest general aviation airport in the state. ($15.7 million AIP grant total).

Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington: $14.5 million in entitlement funding for reconstruction of taxiways A/B, L and Q and rehabilitation of runway 16L/34R ($14.5 million AIP grant total).

Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX), Sioux City, Iowa: $850,603 in entitlements plus $11.9 million in discretionary funding to reconstruct a portion of runway 17/35 that has reached the end of its useful life ($12.7 million AIP grant total).

Appleton International Airport (ATW), Wisconsin: $2.2 billion in entitlements plus $10.5 million in discretionary funds to construct a regional aircraft rescue and firefighting training facility ($12.6 million AIP grant total).

Nome Airport (OME), Alaska: $6.2 million in entitlements and $5.8 million in discretionary funding to rehabilitate the airport apron, install perimeter fencing and rehabilitate runways 03/21 and 10/28 (Total new AIP grant funding: $12 million).

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Honolulu, Hawaii: $12 million in entitlement funding to reconstruct the airport apron ($12 million AIP grant total).

