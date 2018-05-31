Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz International Airport opened for initial flights May 29.

The airport is embarking on a soft launch program, with services gradually ramping up over the next nine months.

Saudi aviation regulator GACA describes the airport as the most important one in the country, as it is the gateway for Haj and Umrah pilgrims to Mecca.

Operations at the airport will increase over four phases to enable full domestic and international flights next year, GACA president Abdulhakim Al Tamimi, said.

The first phase, running from May includes the soft opening, to be followed by a second phase between July and September, which will receive domestic flights, Al Tamimi said, quoted by the official SPA news agency.

The final phase between January and March 2019 will include full domestic and international flights through the airport’s 46 gates.

Saudi Arabian Airlines was the first airline to operate from the newly opened airport, with an Airbus A320 to Gurayat in the north of the country. The flight departed Jeddah at 05:15 local time May 29 and arrived at 07:10 in Gurayat.

Saudi Arabian Airlines VP-corporate communications Abdulrahman Altayeb said the airport’s opening began another new phase in Saudia’s growth:

“The gradual transition of the Saudia fleet to the New Jeddah International Airport means that capacity will significantly increase, and the overall guest experience will be transformed with the state-of-the-art technological systems that are now in place and ready for our guests.”

The existing airport in Jeddah and the new terminal will continue to operate concurrently, with a majority of the Saudia network set to remain operating from the existing main airport.

A phased transition will take place, with flights gradually moved and starting operations from the new airport.

