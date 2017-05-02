Startup carrier Cyprus Airways, which will launch operations in June, has confirmed its first routes as Heraklion and Rhodes in Greece and Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Larnaca-based carrier—which will use a one-class, 144-seat Airbus A319 on the services—has not disclosed frequencies, but said it would reveal two additional destinations over the next few weeks.

In the fall, Cyprus Airways said it will announce a revised and extended flight schedule to be implemented in March 2018, with the arrival of a second A319. The airline said it is looking into adding more aircraft by the end of 2018.

The Cyprus Airways brand was secured by Charlie Airlines in July 2016 under a 10-year deal with the Cypriot government. Charlie Airlines was founded by Russia’s S7 Group co-owner Vladislav Filev.

The former Cyprus Airways went out of business in January 2015 after a long period of decline.

Cypriot airline Tus Airways, which was founded after the dissolution of Cyprus Airways, operates two SAAB 2000s and also flies to Greece and Israel. Larnaca-based Cobalt Airline names Cyprus as a “principal place of business” and operates flights with A320 family aircraft to several European and Middle East destinations.

