UK LCC easyJet has selected Milan Malpensa as the second airport for its Worldwide by easyJet connecting platform, joining London Gatwick which was the first to launch the scheme.

Worldwide by easyJet is a booking platform, powered by Icelandic travel technology company Dohop, which allows passengers to buy tickets and connect between easyJet and its partner airlines, doing away with traditional interlining agreements.

The platform was launched by easyJet in September, enabling passengers to connect with Norwegian and Canadian LCC WestJet at London Gatwick Airport. Since then, easyJet has named further airlines that will join Guernsey’s airline Aurigny, French leisure airline Corsair, French business-class carrier La Compagnie, Scottish regional carrier Loganair, and Italian carrier Neos.

On Dec. 20, easyJet said it was expanding the initiative to Milan Malpensa, using the airport’s ViaMilano connections service. “This means that, combined with the existing connections offered through London Gatwick, one third of the airline’s flights—and over 24 million easyJet customers—will now be able to connect to airline partner long-haul services and other easyJet flights in a single booking,” easyJet said.

As well as being able to connect between easyJet’s own services, passengers will be able to fly on from Milan with Norwegian and Neos to long-haul destinations in Africa, Asia, the US and the Caribbean.

Neos is a leisure airline that was incorporated in 2002 and operates a fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 767-300ERs and 787-9s to Mediterranean leisure destinations, as well as the Caribbean, East Africa, Indian Ocean, Far East and China.

Worldwide by easyJet is subject to a 2-hr., 30-min. minimum connecting time. Flights will not be held for transfer passengers and, should a passenger miss a connecting flight, they will be transferred to the next available flight.

EasyJet previously said the platform will be expanded to cover other major European airports where the LCC has a strong presence, including Paris Charles De Gaulle, Milan Malpensa, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Geneva.

“EasyJet will sign up other airlines to Worldwide by easyJet in early 2018, with talks already far advanced with middle and far-eastern carriers amongst others and the airline also plans to expand to other key easyJet airports in Europe,” easyJet said.

