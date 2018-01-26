Mexico City-based LCC Interjet will make San Francisco (SFO) the 10th US airport its network when it adds flights to SFO from both Cancun (CUN) and Guadalajara (GDL) on March 14.

It plans to fly 3X-weekly on both the SFO-CUN and SFO-GDL routes using Airbus A320s seating 150 passengers. Flights will operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on both routes.

Interjet currently serves nine US airports: Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston Intercontinental, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, Orlando/Sanford (Florida) and San Antonio. Its fleet comprises 47 A320s, three A320neos, six A321s and 22 Sukhoi Superjet 100s.

