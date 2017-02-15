Mexican regional operator Aeromar will add two US destinations in the next six to eight months, CEO Andres Fabre said. The Mexico City-based carrier already serves Tucson, Arizona, from Hermosillo, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas, from Mexico City. It sees potential to expand in the southern US, Fabre said at the Routes Americas conference. He declined to identify which cities those might be, other than to say the carrier is targeting “small to mid-size” cities in the Southwest. The ...