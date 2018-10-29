Mexicans want president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador to cancel construction of the $13.3 billion new Mexico International Airport (NAIM) project, according to the results of a four-day "national consultation" that concluded Oct. 28. The vote had asked the public to decide whether to continue construction on the airport at Texcoco, located 25 miles northeast of Mexico City, or to nix it in favor of keeping the existing airport ...