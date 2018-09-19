Airports and airlines in Shanghai, China and Manchester, England are missing out on a 160,000-passenger market annually if the nonstop route between the two cities is not being used, UK-based Manchester Airport executives said at World Routes 2018.

As a result, Manchester Airport, the UK’s largest airport outside London, has constantly engaged Chinese airlines for close to four years make this route a reality.

“One of the biggest problem is slots availability in Shanghai and airlines have to redistribute their own slots to fly to Manchester,” Manchester Airport commercial director Stephen Turner and head of aviation development Robert Smith said. “Also, despite interests from other airlines, one of the issues is that the air rights from Shanghai to Manchester are given to Air China by Chinese authorities. However, Air China has not used this route despite getting the rights for two years.”

Airlines must reapply for these rights every year and Turner is optimistic that authorities will give it to an airline that will utilize the route. He thinks China Eastern Airlines would be ideal, given its network from Shanghai, although Manchester Airport already has some synergy with Hainan Airlines with its Beijing service. He also said the airport has also engaged with Juneyao Airlines, which has long-haul aspirations.

UK-based carriers Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have no intentions to fly nonstop from Manchester to China, leaving the route exclusively to Chinese carriers.

Turner said another major untapped market is Bangkok, Thailand, where there are already large numbers of passengers coming in via London. He thinks Manchester is the largest unserved route from the Thai airlines' perspective and should be a priority soon.

Smith added the team has spent a lot time on the two cities and hopes to have something firm by summer 2019.

Turner is also optimistic about the new Beijing Daxing International Airport after most major airlines move there. “One of the criticisms from passengers flying Hainan Airlines to Beijing is that the transfer [options are] not as good as they should be, once Air China and Hainan Airlines move there [in the same terminal] it will give passengers a better flow, although we might not benefit from increased frequencies directly,” he said.

The Manchester Airport executives acknowledged the strong competition from other North European airports as an alternative transit hub because of the shorter distance and flying time from China.

“However, we do have a strong network from UK-based regional carrier flybe that will feed passengers to the rest of Europe, and we have a catchment area of around 22 million, more than any of the Scandinavian countries combined,” Smith said.

