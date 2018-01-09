Malaysia Airlines A330-300
Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is strengthening its Australian network with the resumption of service to Brisbane, reflecting an improvement in the market in 2017. The carrier plans to restart its Kuala Lumpur–Brisbane route on June 6 with 4X-weekly flights using Airbus A330-300s. MAB suspended this route in 2015 after flying it since 1990. The Brisbane flight cut was part of the airline’s reduction of capacity in the Australian market as it realigned its broader ...
