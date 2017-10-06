Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is considering launching new service to Europe using some of the Airbus A350s the carrier is scheduled to receive next year. MAB is currently “in active negotiations” with 12 airports regarding potential new service, including two in Europe, an airline spokeswoman said. However, she cautions that, “As of now, we have not got the right deal on costs and airport slots” on any of these new routes. Additional long-haul routes are in play ...