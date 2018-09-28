Izham Ismail has plenty of experience navigating through turbulence. As a veteran pilot with Malaysia Airlines in the 1980s and 1990s, he set world records for longest and fastest flights by a commercial airliner. Now, as CEO of the same carrier, he is confronting the latest phase of one of the industry’s largest turnaround efforts. Izham was promoted from COO in December, becoming the fourth CEO for Malaysia Airlines in the past four years. He took the helm at a particularly ...