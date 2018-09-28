Izham Ismail has plenty of experience navigating through turbulence. As a veteran pilot with Malaysia Airlines in the 1980s and 1990s, he set world records for longest and fastest flights by a commercial airliner. Now, as CEO of the same carrier, he is confronting the latest phase of one of the industry’s largest turnaround efforts. Izham was promoted from COO in December, becoming the fourth CEO for Malaysia Airlines in the past four years. He took the helm at a particularly ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Malaysia Airlines Berhad continues transformation under new CEO" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.