Germany airport management company Fraport has detailed plans to modernize and develop 14 Greek airports.

Local arm Fraport Greece plans to invest a minimum of €330 million ($355 million) through 2021 to upgrade the airports’ facilities, with the intention of improving the travel experience and preparing for an anticipated uptick in passenger traffic. The company has a 40-year operating concession at the 14 airports.

Works will take place at the local airports at Aktion, Chania, Kavala, Kefalonia, Kerkira, Kos, Mykonos, Mytilene, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki and Zakynthos.

In the immediate term, improvements will be made at the airports through improvements in safety, improved airside lighting and new, free internet connection.

Virtually all the airports will see major improvements to their terminal buildings, with completely new terminals scheduled to be constructed at Kefalonia, Kerkira, Kos, Mytilene and Thessaloniki.

New fire stations will also be built at several of the facilities, while there will be extensive modernizations or improvements of the airports’ infrastructure, including expanded aprons, more check-in counters and an increase in security handling facilities.

Overall, there will be an increase in the number of check-in counters from 213 to 297 and in departure gates from 103 to 147. The number of aircraft parking stands will increase from 115 to 150.

Fraport Greece said the program is the largest single investment in the country’s tourism industry, which will bring benefits both locally and at the national level, with more income flowing into the national exchequer.

The improvements will also substantially benefit the wider local communities outside the airport perimeters, creating new employment opportunities. Greece has suffered badly from recession in recent years.

