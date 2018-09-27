Lufthansa will move most of the growth planned for 2019 to its Munich hub and will transfer more large aircraft to the base. The airline said Sept. 27 it is considering redeploying more Airbus A380s from Frankfurt to Munich. The German carrier had already moved five of 14 A380s to Munich for summer 2018, which it called a “great success.” A further two could follow in 2020, according to industry sources, although the airline did not confirm exact numbers. It now ...