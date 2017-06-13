Lufthansa will transfer five of 14 Airbus A380s from its Frankfurt home base to Munich starting from summer 2018.

The A380s will be used on long-haul destinations from the Bavaria state capital in southern Germany to Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Beijing. As a result, Lufthansa said up to 500 new positions will be staffed in Bavaria.

This is the first time Lufthansa has based its A380s outside Frankfurt.

“With the A380 we can offer our Munich customers a premium aircraft at a 5-star hub,” Deutsche Lufthansa executive board member-hub management Harry Hohmeister said in a statement. “In recent years, we have made great progress in steering our hubs. We harmonized and integrated processes, and are now more flexible in utilizing our aircraft at different locations,” he said.

Lufthansa said it is showing a “clear sign for continued growth in Bavaria and over the next two years, the Lufthansa long-haul fleet in Munich will be receiving two more aircraft,” according to the statement.

Lufthansa also selected Munich to base the first of 25 ordered Rolls-Royce Trent-powered Airbus A350 XWBs.

Separately, Lufthansa said it will reintroduce the Munich-Singapore route with 5X-weekly flights, from summer 2018. At the same time, Lufthansa will offer additional flights from Munich to Chicago O’Hare (Illinois), instead of 7X- to 10X-weekly services.

Lufthansa also said it would launch 5X-weekly Frankfurt-San Diego (California) services in summer 2018.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at