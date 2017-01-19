Iran Air and Lufthansa have reached an agreement to codeshare from Frankfurt and Munich to Tehran beginning Feb. 1.

The cooperation allows Iran Air to add its IR designator on Lufthansa’s daily Frankfurt-Tehran Imam Khomeini International (IKA) Boeing 747-400 service, as well the German carrier’s 3X-weekly Munich-Tehran Airbus A330 services.

Star Alliance member Lufthansa plans to negotiate further agreements with Iran Air.

On March 14, 2016 Lufthansa and Iran Air signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to increase cooperation between the two carriers to explore “further business and partnership opportunities.”

