German flag carrier Lufthansa plans to add a sixth weekly flight between Munich and Singapore starting April 1.

“We have definitely seen high demand and continuous growth for this route since we launched in March. Hence, we have decided to add one additional frequency to meet the market’s needs,” Heiko Brix said in a statement. He is the Lufthansa Group’s senior director of sales for Southeast Asia and Pacific. “Singapore is an important market for us, and we are always monitoring it closely to ensure our presence suits the market’s interests.”

The airline relaunched the route with the Airbus A350-900 on March 27 after dropping it in October 2012, citing high costs and poor profitability from operating an Airbus A340-300.

Lufthansa told ATW that Germany is the strongest European economic partner for Singapore and is constantly looking to increasing connections between these two countries for both business and leisure travelers.

The airline added there are no plans to upgauge the Singapore route to the Airbus A380 or Boeing 747-8, saying the A350-900 “is the most suitable aircraft type for this route at this stage” for its cost efficiency.

