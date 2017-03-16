Lufthansa has signed a codeshare agreement with Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana, beginning March 26, as the German carrier expands its strategy by cooperating with non-Star Alliance members.

The codeshare covers Air Astana flights between Astana and Frankfurt, and Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt to Almaty and Astana. The two carriers offer a combined 14X-weekly flights.

Air Astana will move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at Frankfurt Airport to enable passengers to easily connect with Lufthansa and partner airline flights.

As a priority, Air Astana will push for more services into Russia, China, India and Europe, increasing the number of sixth-freedom passengers via its main hub at Astana, which should double in size.

On Feb. 1, ATW reported Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Lufthansa signed a multi-faceted commercial partnership agreement that will see the two companies cooperate via codeshares and across catering and MRO services.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at