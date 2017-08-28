Dutch airports operator Royal Schiphol Group’s interim net profit has fallen 2.9% to €117 million ($140 million), driven by a 7.1% reduction in airport charges at Amsterdam Schiphol, which took effect April 1. The 2017 reduction came on top of an earlier 11.6% cut from April 1, 2016. Royal Schiphol Group said the lower charges were partly offset by traffic growth. Passenger numbers at Amsterdam Schiphol were up 8.6% to 32.2 million; movements rose 4.9% to 239,804 and cargo ...
