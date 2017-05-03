LOT Polish Airlines launched 4X-weekly Warsaw-New York Newark services April 28, its fifth North American destination and second new route to the US (Los Angeles, California) within one month. The service will be increased to 5X-weekly starting in August.

The new service will be initially operated with a leased Boeing 767-300 with business and economy class. Beginning in August, the route will be operated using a Boeing 787 in a three-class configuration.

“We have seen huge potential of passenger traffic from Poland to Newark that has not been taken advantage of,” LOT CEO Rafal Milczarski said in a statement. “Right after New York JFK, Beijing, Toronto and Chicago O’Hare, Newark is the fifth most popular direction [among] long-distance flights among Poles,” he said.

The Star Alliance member recently announced additional summer 2017 long-haul destinations, including Krakow-Chicago O’Hare services in August.

On Jan. 31, ATW reported LOT planned to lease three Boeing 787-9s from US-based Aviation Capital Group to further develop its long-haul fleet. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected in March 2018.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at